Boost Payment Solutions Announces Seth Goodman as New Chief Revenue Officer

Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman as its new Chief Revenue Officer

Boost Payment Solutions has announced that Seth Goodman will join the team as the new Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B payments leader Boost Payment Solutions has tapped Seth Goodman as its new Chief Revenue Officer, the company announced today.

Goodman most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer at WebBank, a leading fintech partner bank.

With over 20 years of experience in B2B sales, strategy, and product management, he previously worked at Goldman Sachs leading new business development for their Banking as a Service vertical and at Citibank as the Project Management Head of its North America Commercial Card division.

Since its founding in 2009, Boost’s patented technology-enabled solutions have allowed some of the largest enterprises across the globe to make and receive digital payments in a fully optimized manner. Goodman’s addition to the team further strengthens the Boost global team, bringing valuable experience and connections.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Seth to our executive leadership team,” said Boost founder and CEO Dean M. Leavitt. “Having worked closely with us during his time at Citibank, he is intimately familiar with the products and solutions Boost provides to our partners and customers. There’s no doubt that his impressive experience in the B2B payments industry, coupled with his leadership skills will help lead Boost’s next stage of rapid revenue growth.”

A Columbia Business School alumnus, the New Jersey-based Goodman is eager to bring his expertise to bear. “Boost is an industry leader, and I am excited to join a high-performing team that is helping fuel the digitization of business-to-business payments globally,” noted Goodman.

About Boost

Boost Payment Solutions is the global leader in B2B payments, with a technology platform that seamlessly serves the needs of today's commercial trading partners. Their proprietary technology solutions bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world, eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights, and revenue optimization. Boost was founded in 2009 and operates in 45+ countries.

For more information, please visit www.boostb2b.com/global.