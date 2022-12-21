CBP Announces New Trusted Traveler Enrollment Center at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection announces the opening of the Ogdensburg Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) Enrollment Center located at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry.

Beginning January 3, 2023, conditionally approved NEXUS and FAST applicants of CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs may complete the interview portion of the enrollment process at the Ogdensburg Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Center. To complete the interview process for this specific program, applicants need to ensure during their online process, they select the Ogdensburg, N.Y. Enrollment Center. The enrollment center will not accept “walk-in” appointments.

“The Ogdensburg Port of Entry is committed to supporting NEXUS and FAST Trusted Traveler Programs by ensuring applicants have an additional location to complete the process,” said Port Director Thomas Trimboli.

Please visit CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs site for exact locations of processing, hours of operation, as well as information on how to apply for or renew your membership. The available appointments for both NEXUS and FAST will be filled at a limited capacity working up to full capacity over the next few weeks.

