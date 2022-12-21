Surefire Snow at New Snow Play Area in Williams, Arizona
Canyon Coaster Snow Play in Williams, Az. Streamlines Winter Family Fun with Two Uphill Lifts, State-Of-The-Art Snowmaking and Nightly Grooming
Our hills are completely covered with snow! And as long as weather permits, we’ll continue to be aggressive to make even more snow. We want to be known as the place families can rely on for snow.”WILLIAMS, ARIZONA, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This winter Williams, Arizona guests are in for a real treat because its latest attraction Canyon Coaster Snow Play guarantees snow all season long. The snow tubing park is already off to a great start this season thanks to its state-of-the-art snowmaking equipment. Canyon Coaster Snow Play wasted no time the very minute weather shifted to wintertime conditions in Williams. Its high-powered snow guns have already established six full-length tubing runs with a snow base that currently measures three to six feet deep. In addition to the great snowmaking capabilities, the town of Williams’ average annual snowfall count is approximately 70 inches. So once Mother Nature chips in with Canyon Coaster Snow Play’s snowmaking efforts, the snow tubing park’s base could eventually reach up to 20 feet of the white stuff.
“Our hills are completely covered with snow! And as long as weather permits, we’ll continue to be aggressive to make even more snow,” said Canyon Coaster Adventure Park General Manager Pat Follett. “We want to be known as the place families can rely on for snow. In fact, we’re very optimistic that we’ll have snow all the way through Easter weekend in April.”
Not only does Canyon Coaster Snow Play have ski-resort quality snowmaking systems to assure there’s always snow, but it also grooms its runs nightly, just as ski resorts do. This ensures there is optimal sliding conditions on a daily basis.
The most beneficial feature of the entire park however is its two Sun Kid Carpet uphill lifts. Each lift is comprised of a large moving conveyor belt. It’s similar to an airport terminal people mover that transports riders to the top of snow-packed slopes. The purpose of Sun Kid Carpet rides is to eliminate the stress of climbing the hill, which in turn provides opportunity for more downhill fun. For added comfort, one of the Sun Kid Carpet rides comes equipped with a Plexiglass cover for those snowy, chilly days.
Another advantage for guests is the park’s huge 15,000 sq. ft heated-base lodge onsite complete with a restaurant and full bar. Plus, the super-sized dining area offers 19 TVs that show live sporting events and live feeds from the park’s snow-tubing hills. The base lodge also offers over 12,000 sq. ft. of outdoor covered decking with three fire pits.
Parents in the southwest region and folks traveling to the Grand Canyon can rest-assure that Canyon Coaster Snow Play will deliver a memorable winter escape for the entire family. Snow tubing is designed for all ages to enjoy, and requires no experience to slide down the snow-covered hills. It’s just a short drive from Phoenix, Las Vegas, and other southwest communities.
An unlimited snow-tubing pass, which includes tube rental and Sun Kid Carpet uphill lift is just $40 per person; a small child’s ticket (36” to 42” in height with a paid adult) is only $25. This gives families an opportunity to enjoy a full day of fun together in the snow. Guests are permitted to come and go as they please as long as they keep their pass intact.
Families seeking additional winter adventure can take a spin on the park’s thrilling Canyon Coaster ride. The Canyon Coaster, commonly referred to as a mountain coaster, is built directly into the mountainside and allows riders the freedom to control the speed of the ride, which can reach up to 30 mph. The family-friendly Canyon Coaster is the first and only mountain coaster in The Grand Canyon State! The amusement-style ride spans several acres along the natural curvatures of the mountain and stretches over one mile on a stainless-steel-tube track. It has all the bells and whistles of a roller coaster such as steep descents, hairpin turns, and 360-degree corkscrews. This unique mountain coaster spans several acres along the snow-covered mountains, which gives guests a completely different vantage point to view the white stuff.
Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, located at 700 East Route 66 in Williams, Az. is open daily for both snow tubing and the Canyon Coaster ride. Operating hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Night tubing sessions are available every Friday, Saturday, and holiday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For height requirements, pricing for each attraction, or general information visit https://canyoncoasteradventurepark.com/attraction/winter-snow-tubing/ or call 928-707-7729.
Snow Tubing Family Fun at Canyon Coaster Snow Play