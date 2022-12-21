iQor Philippines Is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for 2023

Certification Recognizes iQor's Excellence in Employment Practices

iQor has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in the Philippines for 2023. The certification honors iQor's ability to create rewarding employee experiences through its value-driven culture. The recognition is issued by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

"At iQor, we put people first and are committed to creating a rewarding work environment that employees look forward to each day. We are incredibly proud of our team in the Philippines for earning the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2023. We support our employees, value their feedback, and help them reach their career goals," said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is awarded to organizations that deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices. The rigorous assessment process includes an independent survey of employees and a workforce questionnaire. Great Place to Work® analyzes the responses using their research-backed data-driven methodology to verify an excellent company culture and a great employee experience.

More than 8 out of 10 survey respondents indicated that iQor is a Great Place to Work®. Employee feedback specified a wide range of positive work experiences, including a fair and just work environment in which management promotes inclusive behaviors, a friendly and welcoming team environment with a strong sense of community, high levels of camaraderie and workplace enjoyment in which employees take pride in their work, excellent training and growth opportunities as well as recognition of accomplishments, and open communication between management and employees.

"iQor makes ongoing investments in all of our employees and we are excited that our employment practices make us a globally recognized employer of choice," said Fleurette Navarro, iQor senior vice president of global recruitment and Philippines human resources. "This certification recognizes the work we have done to support employees in work-in-office and work-at-home environments to ensure the best experience possible for our entire workforce."

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, is committed to creating excellent employee experiences across a global footprint. iQor has 16 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago in Cavite, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Pampanga, and Quezon City.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005374/en/