Shipshape Adds Silicon Valley Veteran Peter Townshend to Board of Directors

Shipshape announces Silicon Valley technology startup expert and attorney, Peter Townshend, as an investor, General Counsel and Member of the Board of Directors. Peter is a recognized business advisor in the technology world and has helped advise companies from inception through successful acquisitions by companies such as Yahoo, Twitter and Comcast.

Shipshape, a company with a vision for all homes to be safe, reliable and efficient, today announced the appointment of Peter Townshend to the Company's Board of Directors. In addition to his Board involvement. Peter is also an investor in both Shipshape's pre-seed and seed funding rounds, as well as serves as their General Counsel.

Peter is a highly-respected startup advisor, attorney and venture capitalist with over 20 years of experience representing startups, entrepreneurs, angel investors and venture capital funds. Peter has helped raise more than $2 Billion in venture capital from the biggest names in the venture world including Sequoia Capital, True Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Benchmark, Accel, and Andreesen Horowitz. In addition, he has helped startups through acquisitions with buyers that include Yahoo, Twitter and Comcast. He currently serves on the boards of Family Proud, Upngo, OnPoint Medical and Luna Health and previously served on numerous boards, most notably Equilibrium Energy.

"Shipshape is building something that is incredibly exciting and has the opportunity to become a massive company," Peter said. "It's a privilege to work alongside a team with the vision and determination to drive positive change in the world."

Peter began his career at Heller Ehrman in Palo Alto, California, where he helped to launch a string of successful tech startups including eBay, Interwoven, Portable Software and Alliance Semiconductor. Peter helped form Plaxo in 2002, then helped Plaxo raise venture capital from Sequoia and others, close its partnership with AOL and sell to Comcast in 2008. Peter has been named one of the 500 most influential people in San Diego for the past three years and is also the President of the Country Montessori School in Poway, California. Peter currently runs Townshend Venture Advisors (TVA) which focuses exclusively on the business and legal needs of high-growth startups, investors and entrepreneurs. Prior to starting TVA in 2017, Peter was a senior partner for prestigious law firms in Silicon Valley and San Diego, most recently Perkins Coie LLP.

"Peter is extremely well-connected, and he has been through it all. His experience and connections have already proven game-changing to accomplish our mission with Shipshape. We're thrilled to have him on the Board of Directors." said Alexander Linn, founder and CEO of Shipshape.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient, and well-maintained. The company operates a first-of-its-kind proprietary home management platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home. The company was founded with philanthropy and sustainability at its core and includes a 2-2-2 model to donate time, money and product to help give back to the community.

Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit shipshape.ai (https://www.shipshape.ai/).

