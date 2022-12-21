AdCare Hospital Consolidating Treatment Locations to Worcester Campus Centralized Hub for Telehealth Treatment in MA

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Hospital is announcing a reorganizing of its treatment locations starting on February 28, 2023. Due to the popularity of telehealth treatment and successful transition to this platform, AdCare Hospital will be consolidating its treatment locations into a singular, centralized telehealth hub located at its current outpatient facility in Worcester, MA. This will include the merging of the Quincy, North Dartmouth, and West Springfield locations in order to focus clinical resources at the Worcester outpatient office, located at 95 Lincoln Street.



"Telehealth has become the new standard in substance use treatment and this will allow AdCare Hospital to reach all parts of Massachusetts, including those formerly beyond the reaches of each outpatient location," said Fred Trapassi, Jr., NE Regional CEO. "We are excited by this new opportunity and look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of clinical care to our patient population."

Intensive outpatient treatment, early recovery groups, and individual and family counseling are among the many telehealth treatment services provided by licensed AdCare clinicians.

Founded in 1975 and purchased in 2018 by American Addiction Centers, a leading provider of addiction treatment with nine centers nationwide, AdCare Hospital provides life-changing care for those struggling with substance use disorder. In addition to medically managed detoxification and rehabilitation programs in Worcester, MA, AdCare provides transformative residential treatment in North Kingstown, RI, and comprehensive telehealth services throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Our clinical treatment is evidence based and educates clients about the psycho-social aspects of substance use disorder to help them achieve healthy, long-term recovery.



Contact:

Mary Beth Papcsy, Media Relations

AdCare Hospital

107 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA

508-799-9000, ext. 4058

MPapcsy@contactaac.com