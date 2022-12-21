Sally Avery Bermanzohn wrote Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story, to tell a missing piece of history
Native Americans who hid from Andrew Jackson's 19th century Indian RemovalTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 1830s, U.S. President Andrew Jackson oversaw the brutal removal of Native Americans from their ancestral homes in the U.S. Southeast. But not all indigenous people left for Oklahoma. Some of those who lived in the remote hills (as well as those living in the bayous along the Gulf Coast) chose to hide rather than leave their homelands. Sally Avery Bermanzohn wrote "Indian Annie A Grandmother’s Story' to tell the story of a small village that went into hiding rather than going on a forced walk to Oklahoma.
Amazon reviewer Phil Bolos writes, “White settlers were constantly pressing on in search of more land because of their belief in Manifest Destiny. But what about those Native Americans who stayed behind and carved out a new way of life despite the odds? This is the story of a family who refused to be beaten and stood strong in defiance.” He tells readers that "Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story" is an example of great storytelling that highlights a missing part of history.
Author Sally Bermanzohn worked as a community organizer before becoming a union organizer. She was present at the Greensboro Massacre in 1979, when the Ku Klux Klan attacked demonstrators and killed five people. Her husband was shot in the head and arm, but survived partially paralyzed.
