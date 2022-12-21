INTELITY Announces Updated Strategic Partnership with Unifocus, formerly Knowcross

The updated partnership will provide new features for a stronger staff operations flow

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, provider of hospitality's leading guest experience and staff management platform, announced today an updated partnership with Unifocus, the global leader in hospitality operations software. Following recent revisions to Unifocus's technology, the INTELITY integration is all new. Built on INTELITY's R5 platform to take advantage of its industry leading capabilities, the latest integration includes richer synchronization of guest request details between INTELITY and Unifocus.

"Partnering with INTELITY was a natural choice to create a more seamless workflow process for hotel staff," said Moneesh Arora, CEO of Unifocus. "At Unifocus, we strive to be the industry leader in workforce optimization. With our long-standing INTELITY partnership, we can continue to ensure our customers have the most advanced solutions in the industry."

Unifocus is the leader in providing workforce management software that elevates hospitality operations. INTELITY's R5 platform enables guests to initiate requests to the hotel via smart-room tablets or hotel mobile apps. The addition of Unifocus into INTELITY's R5 integrations cloud allows those same requests to be routed directly to on-premise teams via their existing operational workflows. The updated integration builds on top of a long-standing partnership that has delivered staff automation, lifecycle status tracking of guest requests and enhanced security to customers worldwide.

"At INTELITY, our goal is to create a great guest experience in part by offering seamless workflows for hotel staff so they can offer the very best in service," said Robert Stevenson, CEO of INTELITY. "Through our long-standing relationship with Knowcross, now Unifocus, we will continue to help our hotel partners outperform, while also attracting and retaining employees. We are excited to incorporate Unifocus's continuing advancements into our R5 platform."

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.

About Unifocus

Unifocus is the only complete workforce management platform designed to fundamentally shift the way service industries manage labor. The powerful platform helps managers plan with intelligent Labor Management tools that automatically produce accurate forecasts, optimized schedules based on business demand, employee availability, service standards and work rules. Staff is easily aligned with a world-class Time and Attendance module that communicates schedules and facilitates swaps with tools like Shift Genius that live within an intuitive mobile app. Once scheduled, frontline employees operate with ease from the industry-leading Knowcross Task Management suite that streamlines guest services, housekeeping, maintenance, inspections, and glitches.

With traditional workplace silos removed, managers benefit from a complete view of analytics and a personalized virtual assistant, Odin, that highlights opportunities to improve productivity and cost controls while keeping an eye on guest satisfaction and employee engagement. Unifocus is arming managers with best-in-class decision-making technology in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, and healthcare industries.

Visit Unifocus.com to learn more about the labor and operations paradigm shift.

Media Contact

