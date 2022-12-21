Amerisure Elects James M. Nicholson as Chair of the Board of Directors

The Amerisure Companies is pleased to announce the election of James M. Nicholson as chair of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2023.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (PRWEB) December 21, 2022

The Amerisure Companies is pleased to announce the election of James M. Nicholson as chair of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2023. Nicholson has served on the Amerisure Companies' board since May 2014 and has most recently served as chair of the Investment and Acquisition Committee.

"It is with great confidence the Amerisure Companies appoints James Nicholson as chair of the board," said Gregory J. Crabb, President and CEO of the Amerisure Companies. "With years of proven business acumen and experience in leadership, we are certain Jim will ensure another 110 years of success, as we continue to invest in our specialized products and services and transform the insurance experience one partnership at a time."

In addition to his board experience with Amerisure, Nicholson currently serves as chair of Detroit-based PVS Chemicals, Inc., an Amerisure policyholder, and on many nonprofit boards including Business Leaders for Michigan. Previously, Nicholson served as President and CEO of PVS Chemicals, Inc., and prior to joining PVS in 1995, he held positions in the property/casualty insurance industry, including the role of vice president of underwriting and regulatory affairs at Electric Insurance Company. Nicholson's father, James B. Nicholson, also served as a member and chair of the Amerisure board of directors.

"It is an honor to assume the role of board chair and to continue Amerisure's tradition of excellence," said Nicholson. "I look forward to engaging with my fellow board members in this capacity to contribute to the continuance of Amerisure's focus on providing exceptional service to our agency partners and policyholders while driving profitable growth."

Current board chair Phillip E. Love has reached the mandatory retirement age of 72 and will depart the board at the time of the annual meeting in May 2023. Love has served on the Amerisure Companies' board of directors since September 2009 and was elected board chair in May 2016.

"We express profound thanks and deep appreciation to Phil for his skillful and dedicated time serving as our board chair," said Crabb. "During his term, his leadership has been inspiring and collaborative. He will be missed."

"I am proud and appreciative of my time as chair of the board," said Love. "I know that with Jim's well-deserved appointment to the role, the Amerisure Companies and board are in very capable hands."

In his role as board chair, Nicholson will serve with current board of directors members Karen Batchelor, James P. Brannen, Gregory J. Crabb, David C. Dauch, David E. Meador, Patricia E. Mooradian, and Gregory Morrison.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses.

