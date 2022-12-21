Submit Release
Beer Institute Releases November 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2022:

The November 2022 estimate is 12,000,000 barrels, a decrease of 4% compared to November 2021 removals of 12,502,569 barrels.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2021 2022 Percent Change Volume Change
January 13,156,930 11,606,664 -11.8% -1,550,266
February 11,814,320 10,847,178 -8.2% -967,142
March 15,028,948 15,253,488 1.5% 224,540
April 14,575,988 13,540,000 -7.1% -1,035,988
May 14,953,923 14,416,000 -3.6% -537,923
June 16,626,168 16,000,000 -3.8% -626,168
July 14,502,392 13,700,000 -5.5% -802,392
August 14,254,197 14,600,000 2.4% 345,803
September 14,525,748 14,400,000 -0.9% -125,748
October 13,628,436 12,900,000 -5.3% -728,436
November 12,502,569 12,000,000 -4.0% -502,569
YTD 155,569,619 149,263,330 -4.1% -6,306,289

The December 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2023.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.


Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

