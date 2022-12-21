Applied Insight Appoints Andie Borcz as Vice President of People

Applied Insight, a cloud and technology services leader in the federal market, today announced it has hired Andie Borcz as vice president of people. In this new role for the company, Borcz will report to Applied Insight Chief Administrative Officer April Swain. Borcz's position will focus on evolving and strengthening the company's employee engagement, professional development, internal communications and recruiting strategies.

"We are excited to welcome Andie to the business," said Swain. "She brings proven leadership and expertise in motivating people through stronger engagement and development initiatives. Her extraordinary talent and energy will be invaluable as we work together to create new opportunities for our people, strengthen our support to customers and build on our reputation as a great place to work."

Borcz brings more than 20 years of proven experience to Applied Insight, including the design and delivery of successful engagement and recruiting initiatives for companies with highly technical teams. Most recently, she was head of global talent for DevOps company CircleCI, where she led an international recruiting team across seven countries. Prior to that, Borcz was chief people officer for Anthem Engineering, where she directed all human resources functions, including recruiting, and boosted talent acquisition significantly year over year. Borcz also designed and implemented programs for diversity and inclusion, performance reviews, and onboarding. Earlier, she held recruiting management roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, TASC and Vocus.

Borcz has bachelor's degrees in psychology and special education from Lynchburg College.

Applied Insight is an award-winning and recognized leader of innovative cloud products and technology-enabled services supporting intelligence, defense, federal civilian and private industry customers in the government marketplace.

Applied Insight works closely with agencies and industry to overcome technical and cultural hurdles to innovation, empowering them with the latest end-to-end cloud infrastructure, big data and cyber capabilities. Our expertise in cross-domain and boundary solutions, network analytics, DevOps, and low-to-high development is unique in our industry. We develop and deliver innovative products and applications that are deployed in highly sensitive customer environments and have broad applications for federal missions.

