CCHR is Hosting a Live Seminar on Florida’s Foster Children and the Baker Act in Clearwater, Florida
As reported by the Baker Act Reporting Center, an astounding 36,078 involuntary psychiatric examinations were initiated on children across the state.
Currently there is the equivalent of one hundred Baker Acts initiated on a child every day of the year. Many of these children never met the criteria established to protect the rights and liberties of citizens imprisoned by the Baker Act and many who are
There are currently over 22,000 children in the Florida foster care system and approximately 800 children age out of foster care each year in Florida.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is hosting a complimentary seminar on January 11th titled, “Foster Kids & The Baker Act”. The awareness raising event is designed for Case Workers, Guardian Ad Litem, caregivers and foster parents, but anyone interested in the subject is invited. The main focus of the event will be on the flaws in the foster care system, how many of these children end up being sent for involuntary psychiatric examinations, called a Baker Act, and what can possibly be done to help create positive change.
CCHR Florida is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of government relations and mental health human rights. Since the establishment of the chapter in 1989, CCHR has worked to protect the rights of foster children and foster parents alike and were instrumental in the passage of the “Foster Parents’ Bill of Rights” which was later renamed “Caregivers for Children in Out-of-Home Care.”
During the event, attendees will learn:
- What foster children experience when they are thrown into the system and how this relates to the the parents, guardians and caregivers.
- Basic rights which are impacted by the foster care system.
- How the Baker Act is applied to foster kids.
- What steps can be taken to better protect these children from abuse.
The complimentary event is being held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm and anyone wishing to register may do so by calling (727) 442-8820. CCHR is dedicated to the protection of children and has been working to restore and protect the mental health human rights of all Floridians for decades. For information on how to protect your rights or to report a Baker Act please call 1-800-782-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
