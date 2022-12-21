Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Panamanian Foreign Minister Tewaney

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Panamanian Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney in Washington, D.C.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Tewaney emphasized the importance of the long-standing partnership between Panama and the United States.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed Panama’s notable success in meeting the aspirations of its citizens through democracy and social development.  During the meeting, both discussed concrete steps to reduce the number of irregular migrants in the region and affirmed the centrality of the Los Angeles Declaration to coordinate region-wide efforts.

