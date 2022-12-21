Submit Release
Search List of Extended Use Dates to Assist with Drug Shortages

Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19058DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19060DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19061DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19062DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19063DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19223DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19067DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19068DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19225DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19226DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 19227DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19058DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19060DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19061DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19062DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19063DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19223DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19067DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19068DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19225DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19226DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 19227DK  1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 16035DD 1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 16090DD 1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 16140DD 1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 16145DD 1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 16200DD 1-Apr-2022 1-Apr-2023 Heparin Sodium Injection, 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 33403KL00 1-Sep-2023 1-Apr-2024 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15377DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15063DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15064DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15065DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15248DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15250DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15252DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15344DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15347DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15348DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15349DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15350DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15351DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15352DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15353DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15354DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15355DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15423DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 15445DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15377DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15063DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15064DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15065DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15248DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15250DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15252DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15344DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15347DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15348DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15349DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15350DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15351DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15352DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15353DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15354DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15355DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15423DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 15445DK  1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Potassium Acetate Injection, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL); pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial, tray of 25 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3294-51 12237DK00 1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Potassium Acetate Injection, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL); pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial, tray of 25 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3294-51 12315DK00 1-Dec-2021 1-Dec-2022 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 500 mg/250 mL (2 mg/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 12 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-2347-32 26607KL00 1-Aug-2022 1-Dec-2022 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 1000 mg/250 mL (4 mg/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 12 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3724-32 24405KL00 1-Jun-2022 1-Dec-2022 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17039DK   1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17068DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17069DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17070DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17083DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17084DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17085DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17198DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17197DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 17199DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17039DK   1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17068DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17069DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17070DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17083DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17084DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17085DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17198DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17197DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 17199DK  1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Potassium Acetate Injection, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL); pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial, tray of 25 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3294-51 14293DK00 1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Potassium Acetate Injection, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL); pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial, tray of 25 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3294-51 14422DK00 1-Feb-2022 1-Feb-2023 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 250 mg/20 mL (12.5 mg/mL), single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-2344-02 20162DK00 1-Aug-2022 1-Feb-2023 Heparin Sodium Injection, 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 31201KL00 1-Jul-2023 1-Feb-2024 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16282DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16042DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16170DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16171DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16172DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16175DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16176DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16177DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16178DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16174DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16179DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16180DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16181DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16182DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 16183DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16282DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16042DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16170DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16171DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16172DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16175DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16176DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16177DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16178DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16174DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16179DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16180DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16181DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16182DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 16183DK  1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Potassium Acetate Injection, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL); pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial, tray of 25 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3294-51 13140DK00 1-Jan-2022 1-Jan-2023 Heparin Sodium Injection, 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 18708KL00  1-Jun-2022 1-Jan-2023 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 250 mg/250 mL (1 mg/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 12 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-2346-32 25505KL00 1-Jul-2022 1-Jan-2023 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 1000 mg/250 mL (4 mg/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 12 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3724-32 25509KL00 1-Jul-2022 1-Jan-2023 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 1000 mg/250 mL (4 mg/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 12 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3724-32 25503KL00 1-Jul-2022 1-Jan-2023 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 250 mg/20 mL (12.5 mg/mL), single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-2344-02 19167DK00 1-Jul-2022 1-Jan-2023 Heparin Sodium Injection, 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 24401KL00 1-Dec-2022 1-Jul-2023 Heparin Sodium Injection, 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 24402KL00 1-Dec-2022 1-Jul-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 19060DD 1-Jul-2022 1-Jul-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 19095DD 1-Jul-2022 1-Jul-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 19135DD 1-Jul-2022 1-Jul-2023 Heparin Sodium Injection, 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 23301KL00 1-Nov-2022 1-Jun-2023 Heparin Sodium Injection, 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 23302KL00  1-Nov-2022 1-Jun-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 18075DD 1-Jun-2022 1-Jun-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 18145DD 1-Jun-2022 1-Jun-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 18330DD 1-Jun-2022 1-Jun-2023 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 250 mg/20 mL (12.5 mg/mL), single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-2344-01 24115DK00 1-Dec-2022 1-Jun-2023 Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection, 250 mg/20 mL (12.5 mg/mL), single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-2344-02 24110DK00 1-Dec-2022 1-Jun-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18095DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18096DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18097DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18056DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18059DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18101DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18062DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18063DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18064DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18074DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18075DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 18094DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18095DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18096DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18097DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18056DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18059DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18101DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18062DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18063DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18064DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18074DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18075DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 18094DK  1-Mar-2022 1-Mar-2023 Heparin Sodium 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose Injection, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 32303KL00 1-Aug-2023 1-Mar-2024 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 20038DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 20255DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 20052DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 20053DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, individual Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-20 20054DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 20038DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 20255DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 20052DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 20053DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) glass syringe, pack of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4921-34 20054DK  1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Potassium Acetate Injection, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL); pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial, tray of 25 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3294-51 17377DK00 1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Potassium Acetate Injection, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL); pharmacy bulk package glass fliptop vial, tray of 25 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-3294-51 17416DK00 1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Heparin Sodium Injection, 25,000 units/250 mL (100 units/mL) in 5% Dextrose, single dose bag, case of 24 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-7793-62 22202KL00 1-Oct-2022 1-May-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 17100DD 1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 17150DD 1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 17210DD 1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Diltiazem Hydrochloride for Injection, 100 mg, single dose vial, tray of 10 Hospira, a Pfizer company 0409-4350-03 17350DD 1-May-2022 1-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-10 G0030921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-10 G0040921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-10 G0050921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-01 G0030921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-01 G0040921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-01 G0050921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-20 G0090921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-20 G0100921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-02 G0090921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-02 G0100921 28-Feb-2023 31-Aug-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-20 G0060821 31-Jan-2023 31-Jul-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-20 G0080821 31-Jan-2023 31-Jul-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-02 G0060821 31-Jan-2023 31-Jul-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-02 G0080821 31-Jan-2023 31-Jul-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-10 G0120621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-10 G0150621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-10 G0160621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-01 G0120621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-01 G0150621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-445-01 G0160621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-20 G0200621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-20 G0210621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, carton of 10 Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-20 G0220621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-02 G0200621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-02 G0210621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023 Etomidate injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), single dose vial, individual Caplin Steriles (Fresenius Kabi label) 65219-447-02 G0220621 30-Nov-2022 31-May-2023

Search List of Extended Use Dates to Assist with Drug Shortages

