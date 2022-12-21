Community Foundation For Palm Beach And Martin Counties Marks 50th Anniversary With Year of Exceptional Support

Community Foundation 50 Anniversary Logo Community Foundation Logo Community Foundation PBMC architecture-0009 Community Foundation PBMC Community Foundation Achievement Center

$17 Million Granted to Local Charities Supporting Education, Mental Health and the Environment as Reported in Foundation’s 2022 Annual Report

We are extremely proud to celebrate 50 years of philanthropic impact, including more than $200 million in grants and scholarships specifically aimed at closing our area’s opportunity gaps.” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation