LightWerks anticipates growth of their business and is excited to welcome new people to their team
CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightWerks is a leader in audio visual and communications solutions and services. They serve corporations, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations across the West Coast and nationwide. They specialize in audio visual system design, installation, support, and maintenance, and are experts in Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video conferencing solutions, video walls, and audio solutions.
LightWerks anticipates continued growth of our business and are excited to welcome several new people to their growing team. LightWerks is proud to introduce Scott Anderson, Director of Field Services, Kelli Hobbs, Senior Account Executive in the Pacific Northwest, and Greg Brown, Sales Engineer. Additionally, LightWerks welcomes David Anocibar, Nicole Cheatum, and Evangelina Rivas to the various Project Teams. LightWerks is committed to expanding its excellence in AV integration, and in the year ahead, they expect to reach new heights in this rapidly evolving space. This will enable LightWerks' organization to continue to lead as one of the largest and most professionally valued integrators on the West Coast.
Mariel Waller
