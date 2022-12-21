Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,966 in the last 365 days.

LightWerks anticipates growth of their business and is excited to welcome new people to their team

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightWerks is a leader in audio visual and communications solutions and services. They serve corporations, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations across the West Coast and nationwide. They specialize in audio visual system design, installation, support, and maintenance, and are experts in Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video conferencing solutions, video walls, and audio solutions.

LightWerks anticipates continued growth of our business and are excited to welcome several new people to their growing team. LightWerks is proud to introduce Scott Anderson, Director of Field Services, Kelli Hobbs, Senior Account Executive in the Pacific Northwest, and Greg Brown, Sales Engineer. Additionally, LightWerks welcomes David Anocibar, Nicole Cheatum, and Evangelina Rivas to the various Project Teams. LightWerks is committed to expanding its excellence in AV integration, and in the year ahead, they expect to reach new heights in this rapidly evolving space. This will enable LightWerks' organization to continue to lead as one of the largest and most professionally valued integrators on the West Coast.

Mariel Waller
LightWerks Communication Systems
+1 888-454-4489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LightWerks anticipates growth of their business and is excited to welcome new people to their team

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.