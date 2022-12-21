LOTTERY AWARDS MORE THAN $4.4 MILLION IN PRIZES TO 16 LUCKY “PLAY IT AGAIN!” PLAYERS!

Back

NASHVILLE—Winning extra cash from a non-winning Tennessee Lottery instant ticket is exciting, but even more-so during the holidays. So say several such winners, who recently won prizes ranging from $50 – $1 million in the Lottery’s Play It Again! program.

“That’s a great Christmas present!” said Mark S. of Madisonville, TN. Mark won $200,000 from a non-winning Money Mania ticket that he entered online into Play It Again!

“This is unreal, it’s mind-blowing … I feel like I’ve been smacked!” said Angela W., a healthcare management professional from Knoxville who won $500,000 by entering a non-winning Monopoly 100X ticket.

Johnathan M. of Antioch told us he couldn’t fully comprehend or believe the news he received from Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul. And the news? “You’ve won one-million dollars!” she told him. “Are you kidding? Oh, man. I have to call my mother … and I’m a grown man!” he said.

Johnathan said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.” He plans to add it to a fund he has built to start his own transportation logistics business.

Other winners, such as Larianne S. of Rocky Top, shed tears of joy after learning about their good fortune.

Play It Again! offers another chance to win a top prize from an eligible non-winning instant ticket. Players simply sign up for a free TN VIP Rewards account at tnviprewards.com. When they enter tickets, the tickets eligible for Play It Again! are automatically entered into drawings. Drawings are held multiple times per year. The program also deters litter by adding value to a ticket that might otherwise be thrown away improperly.

This past drawing awarded more than $4.4 million in prizes to 16 lucky winners. Larger prizes included: two prizes of $1 million each, two of $500,000 each, two of $250,000 each and four of $200,000 each.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.