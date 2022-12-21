Submit Release
How Lifestyle Brand Štúdium Is Creating A Contemporary Approach To Education Through Design

Designer Deshawn Oravetz infuses rich storytelling with education to launch new fashion brand, Štúdium.

Stúdium is a brand, yes, but it's also more or less an ever evolving thesis.”
— DeShawn Oravetz
NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans-based lifestyle brand Štúdium, fashion’s newest curriculum, has launched its debut collection, ‘First Semester’. The 15-piece ready-to-wear collection presents core essentials with quality construction and purpose, designed through a studious lens.

Slovak for Study, Štúdium is creating a contemporary approach to education through design, with the goal of inspiring inquisitiveness. Made for the curious, Štúdium presents core motifs through sensible essential garments, inclusively transparent processes and a “Grade A” ideology based in education to back it all. Designer DeShawn Oravetz expands on the embedded ethos of Štúdium stating, “Stúdium is a brand, yes, but it's also more or less an ever evolving thesis.”

“What we’re trying to create is a community around products and experiences that ultimately shift perspective on education,” says Oravetz. “We want to challenge our community to reimagine what education is, and adapt it as a social currency. It’s reclaiming the classroom by using both our knack for storytelling and creative prowess to convey the importance of education, all without taking ourselves too seriously.”

Sturdy essential garments are at the foundation of the collection, while stand out pieces such as the ‘Campus Pant’ elevate day-to-day wear. A range of accessories can be found spanning from the structured ‘Team Hat’ to the waxed canvas ‘Štúdium Lunch Bag'. A curated selection of archival pieces round out the collection. Above all, each individual piece in ‘First Semester’ provides a tailored fit without sacrificing comfortability.

The brand’s full collection of offerings can be found online at shopstudium.com now. Individuals can subscribe to the Štúdium email list to stay up to date with the young brand.

