Different Brains, Inc. Adds Two New Members to Its Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurodiversity nonprofit Different Brains, Inc. has named two new members to its board of directors, with all terms beginning on January 1, 2023.
The Different Brains Board of Directors consists of 8 members, which includes three officers and five directors. All are elected for a two-year term (unless a lesser term is required to fill a vacancy). These additions come in the wake of the passing of Different Brains Founding Board Member Bernard Karcinell.
“These new additions to our board bring unique perspectives, talents, and strengths that not only complement our existing team, but set up our organization for continued growth and success in accomplishing our mission” said Harold “Hackie” Reitman, M.D., Founder and President of Different Brains, Inc. “As we continue raising up the voices of self-advocates, families, and world leaders in the realm of neurodiversity, we are so heartened by the societal progress occurring in the awareness, acceptance, and inclusion of those of us with different brains. Bea and Keith will play integral roles as we work to push that progress even further.”
Joining the board are:
Beatrice “Bea" Moise, M.S., BCCS., – is a Board-Certified Cognitive Specialist, Parenting Coach, author of the book “Our Neurodivergent Journey” a National Speaker, and an ADHD Self-Advocate. Her goal is to educate parents of children with unique atypical brains that have both behavior & learning needs, while giving them the tools they need to be successful at home. Bea has written for Different Brains, Autism Parenting Magazine, Charlotte Parent Magazine, Parents, PBS-Kids, The Everymom, and Verizon. She is a respected and trusted parenting coach and consultant in Charlotte, NC, and surrounding areas. Helping parents of children with Autism, ADHD and other behavioral challenges who are neurodivergent. She is frequently featured on WCNC Charlotte Parenting Today, and has been featured on Ballantyne Magazine, Mimosas with Moms, Peace & Parenting, People of Charlotte, & Scoop’s Successful Charlotte Women providing tips for parents. Bea has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology; also, she also holds a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling with a specialty of Applied Behavior Analysis. She and her husband have two children, whom Bea describes as: “Jacob, who is awesomely autistic, and Abby, who is simply marvelous!”
Keith Webster – is President of Global Business Intelligence (GBI) at J.D. Power. He is responsible for setting the strategic direction and managing the growth and profitability of the division. GBI serves high growth verticals, including banking, wealth, insurance, utilities, technology, telecommunications, healthcare, and travel. Prior to joining J.D. Power in 2015, Mr. Webster was president and CEO of Sector Group, Inc., a management consulting firm serving the software and information industry. Previously, Mr. Webster held a variety of positions in the financial software and information industry, including managing director at Interactive Data Corp., managing director at Dun & Bradstreet; managing director at Thomson Financial; vice president of strategy and business development at ADP Financial Information Services Corp., and director of product management at Data Broadcasting Corp. Mr. Webster earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from The University of Chicago. He is alumnus of The Harvard Business School where he completed the Advanced Management Program.
The active officers and board members of Different Brains, Inc. are:
• Harold “Hackie” Reitman, M.D. (President)
• Lynne Wines (Vice-President)
• Kimberley Spire-Oh (Secretary)
• Lori J. Butts, J.D., Ph.D.
• Nick DeCristofaro, Ph.D.
• Anita Mitchell
• Keith Webster
• Beatrice “Bea" Moise, M.S., BCCS.
About Different Brains, Inc.
Different Brains, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advocates for greater understanding of “neurodiversity” through online media content and it’s world-renowned website, DifferentBrains.org. It also provides neurodiverse adults with mentoring, training, and real-world experience to prepare them for successful careers and to help them reach their full potential.
