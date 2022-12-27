Cosmetic Dentist Restoring Smiles in Center Valley Accepting New Patients

Center Valley Dental offers dental implants and crowns in Center Valley

Residents of Center Valley looking to restore or repair their smile can do so with the help of the cosmetic dentists at Center Valley Dental.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A restored smile can make a world of difference in one’s self-esteem and confidence. Center Valley Dental offers a variety of cosmetic dentistry treatments, from dental crowns to veneers, that can help change their patients’ smiles.

A dental crown is a tooth-shaped covering that fits over the top of a damaged tooth. Typically, they are for teeth that have recently had a root canal or large fillings. A crown will strengthen the weakened tooth and help change the shape and color of a patient’s smile. CEREC crowns use digital technology to craft a restoration nearly identical to a patient’s natural teeth.

Veneers, also called ¾ crowns, are another cosmetic procedure that repairs the surface of a patient’s teeth, giving them the appearance of a straighter and whiter smile.

“Crowns and veneers are among our most popular treatments,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley. “Their results are long-lasting and natural-looking.”

Center Valley Dental also offers dental implants in Center Valley. Dental implants replace a missing tooth root with a titanium screw, abutment, and crown. These long-lasting, durable restorations restore full chewing and speaking capabilities to patients.

To learn more about dental crowns in Center Valley and to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lang and his team, visit https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Dr. Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://centervalleydental.com/.