Lionbridge Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Employers 2022
Lionbridge recognized for outstanding work environment based on employee feedback
We try to create an environment where people can thrive. There is no greater vote of confidence than the recommendations of our own team.”WALTHAM, MA, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge, a global leader in translation and localization solutions, has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for the fourth consecutive year. The list recognizes a variety of organizations that American workers indicated they would be likely to recommend to family and friends for employment opportunities.
— John Fennelly, CEO, Lionbridge
Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.
“Lionbridge is honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best employers,” said John Fennelly, CEO, Lionbridge. “Our team is passionate about breaking barriers and building bridges for our people and our customers. We try to create an environment where people can thrive. There is no greater vote of confidence than the recommendations of our own team.”
The complete Forbes America’s Best Employers 2022 list can be viewed on Forbes’ website.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 23 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
