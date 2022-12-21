Corrugated Equipment Market is Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 6.2% During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029
The corrugated equipment market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 48.1 million by 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on corrugated equipment market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the sustainable packaging industry is escalating the growth of corrugated equipment market.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND CORRUGATED EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
The corrugated equipment market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the corrugated equipment market.
Some of the major players operating in the corrugated equipment market are BOBST, BARRY-WEHMILLER COMPANIES, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, OMET, Mark Andy Inc., Wolverine Flexographic LLC, Edale., MPS Systems B.V., Rotatek., Star Flex International., BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH, Simon Corrugated Machinery Ltd., SUN Automation Group., WALCO Enterprises., Oppliger S.r.l., Langley Holdings plc, Automatan, EMBA, and MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES MACHINERY SYSTEMS, LTD., among others.
A corrugator, which is also referred to as corrugation equipment, is a piece of machinery that combines three, five, or seven sheets of paper in an incessant process to create a single, double, or triple wall board. Corrugated boxes are a general sight in daily life. It offers an easy-to-use and renewable source of packaging for almost all goods. Corrugated cardboard is an item that is utilized often and also on a regular basis. Corrugated paperboard containers are also frequently applied in both industrial and consumer products packaging.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the corrugated equipment market in the forecast period are the improved packaging and the advancement of businesses that sell cosmetics, soaps, car parts, crockery, glassware, pharmaceuticals, and biscuits and the growing penetration of paper and paperboard products. Furthermore, the rise in the demand for green packaging is further anticipated to propel the growth of the corrugated equipment market. Moreover, the growing adoption of automated machines that can be utilized for a variation of paperboard substrates with ease-of-operation and high versatility, particularly for relatively long printing runs on paperboard surfaces is further estimated to cushion the growth of the corrugated equipment market. On the other hand, the end user industries continuously demand world-class technologies and are expecting higher proficiency and return of investment from the industrial equipment which is further projected to impede the growth of the corrugated equipment market in the timeline period.
GLOBAL CORRUGATED EQUIPMENT MARKET SCOPE AND MARKET SIZE
The corrugated equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment and industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of equipment, the corrugated equipment market is segmented into non-HQ flexo, HQ flexo, sheet-to-sheet litho-laminators, web-to-web litho-laminators, web-to-sheet litho-laminators. Non-HQ Flexo is further sub segmented into flat-bed die cutter, rotary die cutter and folding gluing. HQ Flexo is further sub segmented into flat-bed die cutter, rotary die cutter and folding gluing. Web-to-web litho-laminators is further sub segmented into online and offline. Web-to- sheet litho-laminators is further sub segmented into online and offline.
On the basis of industry, the corrugated equipment market is segmented into food and beverages, electrical and electronics, home and personal care, textile, paper and pulp, pharmaceuticals.
CORRUGATED EQUIPMENT MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS
The corrugated equipment market is analysed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, equipment and industry as referenced above. The countries covered in the corrugated equipment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Europe dominate the corrugated equipment market due to the rise in the demand for ready-to-eat packaged food items. Furthermore, the sturdy development of the e-commerce industry and growing popularity of consumers encouraging environmentally sustainable packaging will further boost the growth of the corrugated equipment market in the region during the forecast period.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
