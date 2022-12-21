Your Voice Matters: Debut Devotional DELIVER THIS MESSAGE! Helps Christian Readers to Deliver God’s Word Daily

Palmetto Publishing’s latest devotional provides daily thought-provoking calls to action to spread God’s Word

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Deliver This Message!, author J Bowers takes something small and makes something big happen. The small thing is the “power” word and learning its definition. This leads to the question, “What revelation is in the Word of God on this page?” Then, the big thing is that you, the readers, deliver this message!

Readers who are both mature in faith as well as those who are young in faith will be inspired and encouraged by these daily thought-provoking, call-to-action messages to spread God’s Word all over the world.

Deliver This Message! is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and J Bowers, please visit her social media platform.

Instagram: @jackiebowers.faith

About the Author:

J Bowers is a practical biblical newscaster who reads broadcast stories. Her daily broadcast, Psalms at Sundown, is streaming to hundreds via online radio station. J Bowers is also the creator of The Good Newscast, a podcast dedicated to broadcasting Bible stories and interviewing guests. J Bowers travels extensively and plans to hold conferences throughout the year to speak to thousands around the world. Deliver This Message! is her debut work.

