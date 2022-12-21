Submit Release
Statement from SBA Administrator Guzman on President Biden’s Signing of the Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement on President Biden’s signing of the Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act.

“Amid intensifying climate impacts across the country, the U.S. Small Business Administration is resolved to serve people whose lives and livelihoods are affected by disaster.

“Today’s signing by President Biden of S.1617, the Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act, creates a path forward to empower the SBA on its mission to quickly and efficiently help to rural communities. As we know too well, disasters can disproportionately impact rural communities because it is often harder for those areas to access direct federal assistance available to individuals and businesses.

“I thank Senators Jim Risch, Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassan, for championing this legislation in the Senate and Rep. Jared Golden for his support in the House. Building on the historic investments in rural communities through the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this new law will help break down longstanding barriers to disaster assistance and ensure that rural communities have equitable access to critical assistance to help rebuild their homes and businesses.

“I look forward to our continued work ahead with Congress to better serve our underserved communities facing disaster.”

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


