Arizona Drug Rehab Now Offers Online Addiction Recovery Services Via Telehealth

Springboard Recovery Streamlines Treatment Options in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springboard Recovery, a top drug and alcohol rehab center in Scottsdale, Arizona has always strived to make the facility the best choice for substance abuse treatment. Co-founder, Laura Nuss, stated:

“Improvement is a constant process of adjusting care for the best outcomes. We frequently adapt our treatment to meet the unique needs of the clients currently in our care.”

True to its commitment to excellence in addiction treatment, Springboard Recovery has modernized its services by offering telehealth treatment for its clients. Telehealth allows clients in need of drug and alcohol addiction recovery support to receive personalized care regardless of their location. As a result of this innovative addition to its services, Springboard has made it possible for people to get help who may have never sought professional treatment.

Clients only need a phone, tablet, or computer with a secure internet connection to access Springboard Recovery’s telehealth services. This option is preferable for people who do not live near a treatment center, making in-person drug and alcohol rehab impossible.

Clients participating in Springboard Recovery’s telehealth program can participate in many services, including psychiatric medication management, group and individual counseling, and case management. The facility’s PHP and IOP services are also accessible virtually to clients who can participate from the comfort of home.

Co-founder, Jason Bordonaro says: “Springboard is a place that takes a very nurturing and caring approach with our patients while providing excellent clinical work and recovery and life skills. We create a family feel and personalized relationships with our patients.” The addition of telehealth allows Springboard Recovery to take those relationships to the next level by meeting clients where they are and partnering with them no matter where they are located.

Many health insurance providers offer 100% coverage for clients participating in virtual rehab programs. Springboard Recovery is in-network with some of the top insurance companies in the United States to make substance abuse treatment more affordable.

Springboard Recovery was founded in 2014, and is considered among the top drug and alcohol rehab facilities in Arizona. With a focus on outpatient care, Springboard also offers residential housing and a strong commitment to a “refreshingly human approach to treatment.”

In addition, Springboard Recovery offers free encouraging, and inspirational messaging via its social media platforms.

For information about admission or getting started with telehealth, call (888) 672-2120 or send an email to Steve Laats at info@springboardrecovery.com.

Learn more at: https://www.springboardrecovery.com/telehealth or visit us at Springboard Recovery, 11624 East Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Official Website : www.springboardrecovery.com