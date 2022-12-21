Submit Release
Train Derailment Prompts Closures on SR 317 (Apison Pike) in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – At approximately 12:30 pm ET on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a train hit a bridge beam being delivered to the SR 317 (Apison Pike) reconstruction project in Hamilton County, resulting in a derailment near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale. Both roads are closed at this time and will remain closed until the crash investigation is complete and the incident has been cleared. A signed detour is posted. Consider an alternate route through the area, if possible. This will be a lengthy closure. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

