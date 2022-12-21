Train Derailment Prompts Closures on SR 317 (Apison Pike) in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – At approximately 12:30 pm ET on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a train hit a bridge beam being delivered to the SR 317 (Apison Pike) reconstruction project in Hamilton County, resulting in a derailment near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale. Both roads are closed at this time and will remain closed until the crash investigation is complete and the incident has been cleared. A signed detour is posted. Consider an alternate route through the area, if possible. This will be a lengthy closure. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

