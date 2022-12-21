DMV Extends Validity of Commercial Learner Permit December 15, 2022 Statewide Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign, Enhanced Safety Measures on New York's Roadways to Begin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

DMV EXTENDS VALIDITY OF COMMERCIAL LEARNER PERMIT

Applicants Will Now Be Issued a Learner Permit Valid for One Year

To build on the State’s efforts to reduce barriers and support the commercial driver industry amid a national driver shortage, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced it has expanded the validity of the commercial learner permit (CLP) from 6-months to one year. Previously, applicants were issued a CLP that was valid for 180 days with the option of renewing it for an additional 180 days. CLPs will now be valid for 365 days.

“The need for new commercial drivers is critical so we are doing all we can to facilitate the licensing of qualified applicants,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “By extending the validity of the commercial learner permit from six months to one year, we are streamlining the process and making it easier and less costly for those who would have to renew to get on the road.”

CLP applicants issued an original document on or after December 27, 2022, will be issued a one-year permit. Applicants who were issued a six-month document with an expiration date on or before June 26, 2023, will be given the option to renew their permit for an additional 180 days.

The extension of the CLP validity is just one of the many steps the State has taken to address the shortage of commercial and school bus drivers. Other measures include authorizing third parties to offer the Commercial Driver License (CDL) road test, opening new CDL Driver Testing sites and removing the 14-day waiting period between the permit test and the road test.

New York increased capacity to administer road tests and worked with county-run DMV offices to increase testing capacity for written exams. The state also partnered with the State University of New York (SUNY), the New York Racing Association (NYRA) and the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) to open new road test sites on their properties.

Last year, the Vehicle and Traffic Law was amended to establish an intrastate CDL class A young adult training program, enabling the DMV to issue a Class A CDL to a person who is 18, 19, or 20, expanding employment opportunities for young drivers. Previously, drivers under the age of 21 could only obtain a Class B or Class C commercial license.

New Yorkers can find more information on obtaining a Commercial Driver License and find out how to become a school bus driver on the DMV website.

The DMV also created a comprehensive CDL resource guide and list of study questions for each section of the CDL driver manual, both of which are available on the DMV website.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow DMV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###