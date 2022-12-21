Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Wilkinson County

Submit Release
Toomsboro, GA (December 20, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Toomsboro, Wilkinson County, Georgia. The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on December 20, 2022. 

The preliminary information indicates that on December 20, 2022, at about 1:30 p.m., Wilkinson County deputies went to Christopher Thomas Ford’s, age 55, home to execute an arrest warrant.  Ford had active warrants for Terroristic Threats.  Ford came out of the shed with a shotgun and pointed it at deputies. One of the deputies fired at Ford, missing him. Ford ran into the woods and has not been located.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.   

