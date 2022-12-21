Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,883 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Works to Stop UPS and FedEx from Tar­get­ing Gun Sell­ers With New Bur­den­some and Intru­sive Regulations

Attorney General Paxton has joined a coalition of states in sending two Montana-led letters to FedEx Corporation and United Parcel Service (UPS) over reports that the shipping companies have updated their terms of service for gun store owners. The new terms reportedly require any individuals who possess a Federal Firearms License (FFL) to comply with burdensome, intrusive, and potentially illegal corporate regulations. The letters note that FFL holders “allege that the new regulations allow your company to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies.” 

The shippers are not only requiring FFL holders to create new separate shipping accounts for firearms, firearm parts, and other firearm-related shipments, but they also ask gun store owners to retain documents about specific shipments and make those available to the companies upon request. The shippers can then send those documents to the federal government at their discretion.  

As the letters point out, this presents an enormous threat to the 2nd Amendment and could very well violate federal law: “[Y]our policies allegedly allow [you] to ‘comply with . . . requests from applicable law enforcement or other governmental authorities’ even when those requests are ‘inconsistent or contrary to any applicable law, rule, regulation, or order.’ In doing so you—perhaps inadvertently—give federal agencies a workaround to federal law, which has long prevented federal agencies from using gun sales to create gun registries.” 

Attorney General Paxton and the coalition conclude the two letters by asking for the updated shipping agreements, requesting answers to several questions, and recommending that they immediately halt any warrantless information sharing with federal agencies.  

To read the letters, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Works to Stop UPS and FedEx from Tar­get­ing Gun Sell­ers With New Bur­den­some and Intru­sive Regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.