Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,883 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Takes Steps to Stop Biden’s Unlaw­ful Fed­er­al Stu­dent Loan Program

Attorney General Paxton has taken several actions to halt the Biden Administration’s sweeping federal student loan-forgiveness program, which does nothing to lower the costs of higher education and instead forces hardworking taxpayers to pay off hundreds of billions of dollars of college-educated individuals’ debt. 

In opposition to this massive, unlawful wealth transfer, Paxton has joined multistate amicus briefs in Brown v. Department of Education, filed in the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and in Biden v. Nebraska, which was filed in the U.S. Supreme Court.  

The Biden Administration justifies the program by relying upon the HEROES Act of 2003, a law enacted in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. In the Brown case, the states’ coalition points out that the HEROES Act explicitly disallows mass loan forgiveness for those who are not “affected individuals”: “The HEROES Act does not clearly empower the Secretary to implement the loan-forgiveness program. Instead, it unambiguously does not empower the Secretary to adopt this program.” 

Every taxpayer who has worked hard to save and spend their money responsibly, as well as anyone who took out student loans and was diligent in paying them off, is justified in opposing this program. The Supreme Court brief filed in Biden v. Nebraska notes that the program’s damage extends beyond individuals who are being forced to foot the more than $400 billion bill to state programs like Missouri’s. “[T]he mass cancellation’s significant reduction in MOHELA’s [Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri] main source of revenue will impede Missouri’s ability to fund higher education in the State. . . . These are concrete, and particularized harms that would be redressed by a favorable ruling in this case,” the brief reads.  

To read the full brief in Brown v. Department of Education, click here.  

To read the full brief in Biden v. Nebraska, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Takes Steps to Stop Biden’s Unlaw­ful Fed­er­al Stu­dent Loan Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.