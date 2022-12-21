ASTROTECH REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING REQUIREMENTS

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”), a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology, today announced that it has received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price listing requirement. The Company has satisfied the terms for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market by complying with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Accordingly, Nasdaq has advised that the matter is now closed.



About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

