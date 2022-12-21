Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,926 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Veros Credit for Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by Veros Credit, as a result of a data breach involving highly sensitive Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and medical information.

If you received a notice letter, wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please CLICK HERE, or please contact one of our attorneys at (215) 399-4782, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.   

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Veros Credit provides auto financing solutions and specializes in the acquisition and servicing of motor vehicle retail installment contracts through their network of franchise and independent automobile dealers.

On December 5, 2022, Veros Credit announced that on December 10, 2021, the company was alerted to a suspicious cybersecurity incident within their digital network. On November 22, 2022, Veros Credit identified the individuals who had sensitive personal information potentially exposed during the incident.

As part of the company’s investigation, Veros Credit determined that the information accessed and potentially acquired by the unauthorized actor
may have included:

  • Names
  • Social Security numbers
  • Driver’s license or state identification card numbers
  • Financial account numbers
  • Passport numbers
  • Usernames and passwords
  • Health insurance information, and
  • Medical information

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in the wake of data breaches. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (215) 399-4782
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Veros Credit for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.