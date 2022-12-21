Americans Anticipate Higher Stress at the Start of 2023 and Grade Their Mental Health Worse

29% Plan to Adopt New Year’s Resolutions Related to Mental Health

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2022 draws to a close, nearly two out of five (37%) Americans rated their mental health as only fair or poor, up from 31% a year ago. More than one in four (26%) reported they anticipated experiencing more stress at the start of 2023, up from one in five (20%) last year. At the same time, 29% American adults indicated they’d adopt new year’s resolutions related to their mental health, up three percentage points from last year.





Among those making resolutions focused on mental health:





65% said they’d exercise more.

45% said they’d meditate.

38% would see a therapist.

37% would focus on spirituality.

32% would take a break from social media.

28% would journal.

23% would use a mental health app.

21% would see a psychiatrist.

6% would try something else.

These results are from the latest Healthy Minds Monthly Poll by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and fielded by Morning Consult between Dec. 7-8, 2022 among 2,212 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. The results are compared to a poll APA ran in December 2021 on the same topic.





“Americans are telling us that they are concerned about their mental health going into the New Year and we must continue to prioritize our physical and mental wellness as a society,” said APA President Rebecca W. Brendel, M.D., J.D. “It’s concerning any time we hear Americans say that they are more stressed out and that their mental health is worse, and we know that there are many contributing causes, including economic uncertainty and another season of respiratory illnesses. What’s promising is that many Americans are aware of their mental health needs and taking steps to improve their own mental health. At this time of unprecedented mental health crisis, however, we must not gloss over the ongoing reality that we must continue to invest in solutions that connect people to timely, affordable, and accessible evidence-based care.”





When asked about their sources of anxiety in the new year, Americans indicated they were somewhat or very anxious about:





Personal finances (64%, up from 58% last year).

The uncertainty of 2023 (55% versus 54% last year).

Their physical health (49%, up from 44% last year).

Their mental health (41%, up from 37% last year).

Relationships with friends and family (31%, up from 28% last year).

Job security (27% in both years).

Romantic relationships (26% versus 25% last year).

Keeping their New Year’s resolution (24% both years).

Travelling (21%, down from 29% last year).

“Focusing on our mental health is so important in stressful times, and we are in stressful times,” said APA CEO and Medical Director Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A. “Self-care is important, but it’s promising to see that nearly two in five people are considering therapy in 2023. The guidance and support a mental health professional can be life-changing.”





More results of Healthy Minds Monthly polls and resources on mental health for patients and families are available at psychiatry.org.

