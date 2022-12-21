The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Forecast Predicts The Surge In COVID-19 Cases To Drive The Market Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2022

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research on the hospital-acquired infection control market, the surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to propel the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market going forward. COVID-19 refers to a viral infection that is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in demand for hospital-acquired infection control products and services to focus on personal hygiene and the production of infection control medical supplies. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, as of 8th August 2022, the global COVID-19 cases reached 581.6 million. Therefore, the surge in COVID-19 cases is driving the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market.



Request for a free sample of the global hospital-acquired infection control market report

The global hospital-acquired infection control market size is expected to grow from $29.73 billion in 2021 to $30.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s hospital-acquired infection control market research the market is expected to grow to $33.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.4%.

North America was the largest region in the hospital-acquired infection control market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hospital-acquired infection control report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hospital-acquired infection control market. Major companies operating in the hospital-acquired infection control market are focused on developing new technological solutions to lead the market. For instance, in May 2019, Philips Healthcare, a Netherlands-based health technology company launched the IntelliSpace Epidemiology platform, an AI-enabled software that combines electronic health records (EHRs) data with machine learning and genomic sequencing to track hospital-acquired infections. It can trace admissions, discharge, transfer data, and laboratory data as well as phylogenesis of the pathogen to identify how it was transmitted.

Major players in the hospital-acquired infection control market are Belimed AG, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc, 3M Company, Getinge AB, Olympus Corporation, Ecolab Inc, Steris Healthcare PVT Ltd, MMM Group, Contec Inc., Steelco S.P.A, Miele Group, Sotera Health LLC, Matachana Group, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

The global hospital acquired infection control market is segmented by product into sterilizers, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessors, microbial testing instruments, consumables, disinfectants, infection prevention and surveillance software, other products; by technology into phenotypic methods, genotypic methods; by diseases into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infection, other diseases; by application into disease testing, drug-resistance testing; by end user into hospitals, ICUs, ambulatory surgical, diagnostic centers, nursing homes, maternity centers, other end users.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide hospital-acquired infection control market analysis, hospital-acquired infection control market forecast size and growth, hospital-acquired infection control market segments, hospital-acquired infection control market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market 2022 – By Product (Consumables And Reagents, Instruments), By Test Type (Pneumoia Infection, Urinary Track Infection, Blood Stream Associated Infection, Surgical Site Infection, MRSA Infection), By Application (Drug Resistance Testing, Disease Testing), By Pathogen Type (Viral, Bacterial, Fungal), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

Disinfectants Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Peracetic Acid, Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Alcohols & Aldehyde Products, Other Types), By Form (Liquid, Sprays), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Domestic Users, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Sterilization Equipment, Disinfectants), By Method (Physical Method, Chemical Method, Mechanical Method), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/