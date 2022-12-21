Longtime Community Leader Sallie Clark Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs with results and experience
Business owner, former federal agency state director, local city, county and national association leader, Sallie Clark, announced her candidacy for mayor.
To me, quality of life means clean, well-maintained streets, opportunities for parks and trails that are welcoming and safe and a city where we value community culture, heritage and neighborhoods.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local business owner, former federal agency state director and local elected city and county and national association leader, Sallie Clark, recently announced her candidacy to seek the office of Colorado Springs mayor.
— Sallie Clark - candidate for Colorado Springs Mayor
Sallie Clark, candidate for Colorado Springs mayor, addressed a large crowd of supporters at the Norris Penrose Event Center on November 15, 2022, with a scenic backdrop of the Colorado mountain scape. ”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where my husband of 42 years and I, started a business over 36 years ago”, Clark said. “It’s the place where I fought to save our local fire station – my first and accidental step into public service. We have a bright future ahead and at the same time, we face new challenges. This place, our beautiful city, is where I served as a councilmember and a county commissioner. And it’s where I was honored to be selected by my peers as the president of a national organization representing local governments and was appointed as the Colorado state director of a federal agency.”
Clark outlined her priorities at the event, focusing on a list of important topics which included:
– Safe neighborhoods, thriving businesses and support for first responders
– Homelessness and affordable housing
– Support for our military
– Planning for the future
Clark underscored her background as a military wife, outlining her dedication to the city’s important support and collaboration with military installations, local, state and congressional leaders at all levels of government. Maintaining a strong military presence is key to a strong local economy, she stated.
“We share the same goals: clean streets; smooth roads; kids who feel safe walking to good schools, trails that are well-maintained and welcoming; and the assurance that our water and utility needs are met. I have a proven track record of achieving goals for Colorado Springs, for El Paso County and for Colorado. I’ve been a community leader and someone who has served at all levels of government from local to federal, worked collaboratively with people from all walks of life and across party lines. I’m uniquely qualified to serve in this role as the chief executive officer of the city, to get things done for Colorado Springs”, Clark added.
Sallie Clark’s qualifications:
-State Director, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for Colorado
-El Paso County CO Commissioner
-President of National Association of Counties (NACo)
-City of Colorado Springs Councilmember
-Colorado Springs Utilities Board of Directors
-Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executive Leadership Program Fellowship
Read Sallie’s full announcement speech, view the video at www.ElectClark.com
About Colorado Springs: Colorado Springs is a “home-rule” city located at the foot of Pikes Peak, 70 miles south of Denver. With a land area of approximately 195 square miles and a 2022 estimated population of 506,646 Colorado Springs is the State’s largest city in terms of area and second only to Denver in population. The City of Colorado Springs operates under a Council-Mayor form of government through a nine-member Council (three Council members elected at-large, and six elected by district), and a popularly elected Mayor as the City’s chief executive. *Source: coloradosprings.gov
Sallie Clark
Citizens for Sallie Clark, Mayor
+1 719-651-5030
sallie@electclark.com
Sallie Clark for Mayor of Colorado Springs Announcement Official Speech