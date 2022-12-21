Submit Release
MDC’s St. Louis facilities to close Saturday Dec. 24 at 3 p.m., Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year’s Holidays

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staffed offices and buildings in the St. Louis region, will close this Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. for Christmas Eve.  All MDC facilities will also close Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to observe New Year’s Day.  Visitors should note that in cases where these closures apply, the rest of the areas, including trails, boat launches and other outdoor facilities, where applicable, will still be available for use.  Any hiking, hunting, or fishing activity normally permitted on the areas may still be conducted.

The holiday closures apply to the following MDC sites in the St. Louis area:

  • Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, Kirkwood—Nature Center and office, grounds and trails remain accessible for normal hours
  • Rockwoods Reservation Visitor Center, Wildwood—all outdoor facilities and trails remain open
  • Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Defiance
  • Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Eureka
  • St. Louis Regional Office at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles—all other area facilities will remain open

For more information on MDC locations throughout the state, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4V.   Users can search areas by name, location, or type to find more information about available facilities, regulations, maps, driving directions and special closures.

