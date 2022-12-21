Zappi Recognized by Comparably for its Leadership and Diverse Company Culture

Zappi is recognized as a winner of all four of Comparably's Q4 categories including Best CEO, Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity in the small and mid-size businesses category.

LONDON and BOSTON (PRWEB) December 21, 2022

Zappi, the leading AI-powered consumer insights platform designed for creators, today announced recognition from Comparably, a corporate brand reputation platform, for its leadership and diverse company culture.

Zappi was recognized as a winner of all four of Comparably's Q4 categories including Best CEO, Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity in the small and mid-size businesses category. The company was recognized in the top 10 businesses recognized in the Best Company Culture and Best Companies for Diversity lists.

Results from Comparably's Q4 awards program were compiled from over 15 million anonymous employee ratings from 70,000 companies within a 12-month look-back period. A resounding 96% of the 700 reviews submitted by Zappi employees were positive, recognizing its transparent approach to leadership and supportive, inclusive culture.

"At Zappi, we're dedicated to building a culture around core principles and radical autonomy. We believe that by setting a strong cultural foundation our people feel ownership over their work and are empowered to test and learn around new concepts and ideas," said Steve Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Zappi. "It is truly fantastic to see our company culture recognized by Comparably this year alongside some incredible people and companies."

This recognition of Zappi's culture comes on the heels of sizable growth for the company, growing its headcount 40% since the beginning of 2021 to over 300 employees across 13 countries. Zappi recently closed a $170 million strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to accelerate its mission of digitizing consumer insights for enterprises. These funds will enable Zappi to continue growing and developing its distributed workforce as we empower brands with data that inspires and validates their best ideas.

To find out more about Zappi's award-winning culture, or to learn more about career opportunities

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is the leading consumer insights platform designed for creators – the insights professionals, marketers and product innovators that bring fresh, new ideas to life each day. More than 350 of the world's most progressive brands use the Zappi platform to better understand consumers, accelerate innovation pipeline, and optimize ads and products before they go to market with pre-launch data. Zappi has raised $170 million from Sumeru Equity Partners, to accelerate our visitation of bringing digitized consumer insights to enterprises.

Zappi has been recognized as one of the hottest martech companies in 2022 by Business Insider and recognized by Newsweek and Comparably for its engaging and inclusive workplace culture. With offices in Boston, London and Cape Town, we are a distributed team where career growth is equitable for everyone.

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies, salary reports, and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

