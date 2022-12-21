Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Strategy Report 2022-2027 - Global Drug Trafficking & Smuggling Market Opens New Opportunities for AMDR

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Naval-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

The Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Airborne Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global Airborne segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.

What`s New?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Overview

Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR), A Definition

Naval-Based AMDR

Ground-Based AMDR

Airborne-Based AMDR

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

AIRBUS SAS

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company, The

Cobham PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Kelvin Hughes Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

SAAB AB

Thales Group

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Defense Budgets, the Foundation for Growth in the AMDR Market

Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for Missile Defense to Amplify the Need for AMDR Systems: Global Defense Spending (In US$ Million) by Top 25 Countries

Ongoing War Against Rising Terrorism Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of AMDR

Ever-Present Threat of Terrorism & the Ensuing Strengthening of Terrorism Prevention Efforts to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for AMDR: Global Terrorism Index in Major Countries Worldwide for the Year 2018

Despite the Decline in Confirmed Fatalities, the Dynamically Changing Face of Terrorism Makes AMDR an Important Counterterrorism Tool: Global Number of Fatalities from Terrorist Attacks for the Years 2010 through 2018

Evolution of New Generation Aerial Warfare Creates a Parallel Need for Air Threat Identification

Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate Into Exciting Opportunities for Counter Air Defense Systems: Global Number of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft, Transports & Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019

Drone Weaponization, a New & Powerful Threat in the Making

Ballooning of Commercial Opportunities for Anti-Drone Technologies In Response to the Growing Threat of Drone Weaponization & Worrisome Capability Gaps in Drone Defense to Benefit the AMDR Market: Global Market for Anti-Drone (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Need for Larger Radar Footprints Grows Stronger & More Urgent InSync With the Growing Use of New-Age War Tactics, Spurring Development of Dual Band Radar & Multi-Mission Phased Array Radar

AMDR Tops the List of Priorities in Military Modernization Programs

Increased Development & Deployment of Ballistic & Stealth Missiles and the Ensuing Growing Investments in Airborne Missile Control & Surveillance, Emerges as a Key Growth Driver

Growing Missile Defense Market in Response to Increased Ballistic Missile Production & Deployment to Spur Opportunities for AMDR: Missile Defense Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Importance of Ground-Controlled Interception (GCI) as an Important Air Defense Tactic Despite the Rise of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Makes Ground-Based Radar the Largest Segment in the Market

Increase in Drug Trafficking, Smuggling & Illicit Fishing to Bring In New Opportunities for Growth

Massive Size of the Global Drug Trafficking & Smuggling Market Opens New Opportunities for AMDR in the Fight Against Transnational Crime: Global Market for Drug Trafficking (In US$ Billion) by Drug Type for the Year 2018

Cyber Hacking of Missile Defense Systems, a Challenge to Reckon With

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ch2ob0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets