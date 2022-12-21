Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Strategy Report 2022-2027 - Global Drug Trafficking & Smuggling Market Opens New Opportunities for AMDR
Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Naval-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Airborne Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
In the global Airborne segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Product Overview
- Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR), A Definition
- Naval-Based AMDR
- Ground-Based AMDR
- Airborne-Based AMDR
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Global Defense Budgets, the Foundation for Growth in the AMDR Market
- Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for Missile Defense to Amplify the Need for AMDR Systems: Global Defense Spending (In US$ Million) by Top 25 Countries
- Ongoing War Against Rising Terrorism Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of AMDR
- Ever-Present Threat of Terrorism & the Ensuing Strengthening of Terrorism Prevention Efforts to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for AMDR: Global Terrorism Index in Major Countries Worldwide for the Year 2018
- Despite the Decline in Confirmed Fatalities, the Dynamically Changing Face of Terrorism Makes AMDR an Important Counterterrorism Tool: Global Number of Fatalities from Terrorist Attacks for the Years 2010 through 2018
- Evolution of New Generation Aerial Warfare Creates a Parallel Need for Air Threat Identification
- Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate Into Exciting Opportunities for Counter Air Defense Systems: Global Number of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft, Transports & Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019
- Drone Weaponization, a New & Powerful Threat in the Making
- Ballooning of Commercial Opportunities for Anti-Drone Technologies In Response to the Growing Threat of Drone Weaponization & Worrisome Capability Gaps in Drone Defense to Benefit the AMDR Market: Global Market for Anti-Drone (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Need for Larger Radar Footprints Grows Stronger & More Urgent InSync With the Growing Use of New-Age War Tactics, Spurring Development of Dual Band Radar & Multi-Mission Phased Array Radar
- AMDR Tops the List of Priorities in Military Modernization Programs
- Increased Development & Deployment of Ballistic & Stealth Missiles and the Ensuing Growing Investments in Airborne Missile Control & Surveillance, Emerges as a Key Growth Driver
- Growing Missile Defense Market in Response to Increased Ballistic Missile Production & Deployment to Spur Opportunities for AMDR: Missile Defense Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Importance of Ground-Controlled Interception (GCI) as an Important Air Defense Tactic Despite the Rise of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Makes Ground-Based Radar the Largest Segment in the Market
- Increase in Drug Trafficking, Smuggling & Illicit Fishing to Bring In New Opportunities for Growth
- Massive Size of the Global Drug Trafficking & Smuggling Market Opens New Opportunities for AMDR in the Fight Against Transnational Crime: Global Market for Drug Trafficking (In US$ Billion) by Drug Type for the Year 2018
- Cyber Hacking of Missile Defense Systems, a Challenge to Reckon With
