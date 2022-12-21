American National offers information and resources during the winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the winter weather and cold that may cause power outages and damages across the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southwest, and Southeast regions.



If you are an American National policyholder:

There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):

Mobile: Use the AN Mobile app, available for free at the Apple App store or Google Play. An account is required. Online: Go to AmericanNational.com and login to your account. To create an account, go to AmericanNational.com > Customer Login > Personal Insurance – Log In > Register. Phone: Call the 24-hour claims hotline at 1.800.333.2860. Email: Claims@AmericanNational.com

Stay alert, stay safe:

Check your local area forecast and follow instructions from local authorities to protect yourself, your family, and your property. Be sure to secure your home and property and heed all storm warnings.

Save your insurer's contact info. Save your insurer's toll-free claims number to your cell phone's contacts. APCIA has a list of insurer's toll-free numbers here. Gather your winter storm kit. Include extra food, water, windshield scraper, flashlight, extra batteries, blankets, and a first-aid kit

Important Tips for Homeowners

Frozen water pipes represent the biggest potential problem for most homes. Plan in advance to help prevent frozen pipes.

Insulate pipes, especially those leading to the outside.

Set the heat in the home warm enough to avoid problems. At night, the heating system needs to circulate water to avoid freezing. Make sure there is warm air flowing around pipes that are located near an outside wall, don't forget pipes under the sink.

Make sure there is clear access to the main water shut-off valve in case there is a leak or a pipe suddenly bursts.

Open the water faucets in sinks to allow a slow trickle of water to maintain the flow of water in the lines and help prevent freezing.

American National clients – if you experience water loss from a burst pipe, reach out to your agent and we may be able to help mitigate.

Stay Inside: When using heat from a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc., use fire safeguards and properly ventilate. If you have a gas furnace, make sure it is not blocked by a snowdrift as soon as it's safe to go out. If you have an upstairs gas furnace which vents out the roof, you may need to turn off the upstairs unit until the snow melts off your roof.

If your heat goes out close off unneeded rooms and stuff towels in cracks under doors. Wear layers of loose-fitting warm clothing. Continue to eat and drink water to give your body energy to produce heat.

About American National

American National Group, Inc. is the corporate parent of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, is licensed in all states except New York. American National offers a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property and Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit American National's website at www.AmericanNational.com.

