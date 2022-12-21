Casino Metro and Caesars Sportsbook Launch Sports Betting at Puerto Rico's Largest Casino

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Metro, Puerto Rico's largest casino, today announced the opening of its sportsbook with Caesars Sportsbook, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR ("Caesars"). The partnership brings Caesars Sportsbook's elevated retail sports betting product to Casino Metro's guests with plans to launch the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app in Puerto Rico in 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

"We are proud to launch the "MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook" brand, at Casino Metro, generating more than 30 new jobs for our workforce," explained Ismael Vega, General Manager of Casino Metro. "The foray into the world of sports betting is a natural step for our operation, which has been characterized by constant innovation. Due to its complexity, as usual, we were immersed in a process of analysis and preparation to achieve it and we are proud to achieve this alliance with a giant like Caesars."

The Caesars Sportsbook retail sportsbook at Casino Metro opens with three betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks for customers to place wagers. The newly renovated space will also feature more than 25 LED TVs and odds boards to bring guests the ultimate sports viewing experience to San Juan. Casino Metro has already begun its expansion, which will be completed in the second quarter of 2023. This ambitious project would add more than 7,000 square feet to the operation of its casino.

"As we pursued sports betting in Puerto Rico under its unique framework, we wanted to align with the best possible partner that would provide deep, localized knowledge of the market," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "We found that partner in Casino Metro, which has a strong brand and customer base in the Puerto Rico market."

After initially launching retail sports betting at Casino Metro, MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook plans to expand to other satellite wagering locations in local businesses throughout the commonwealth, as permitted by Puerto Rico law, reaching a diverse customer base.

Caesars remains an industry leader in responsible gaming with a continued focus on responsible gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook continues to expand into new markets. Caesars Sportsbook has partnerships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, while being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

About Casino Metro

At 23,000 square feet, Casino Metro is the largest operation in all of Puerto Rico, by square feet and number of slots. Casino Metro features 19 gaming tables and 547 slots, many of which are exclusive to Casino Metro. Its 2023 expansion will bring the above square footage to 30,000 of gaming space along with over 25 table games and over 650 slot machines. Casino Metro is managed and operated by Interlink, an integrated real estate resource with over 44 years of experience in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The Company's primary focus is development, construction, and asset & property management, within the hospitality, residential, and commercial sectors.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If playing causes you financial, family, and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023.

