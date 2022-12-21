Smith Anderson Welcomes Eight New Attorneys in 4th Quarter 2022

Record Number of Attorneys Hired in A Single Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) December 21, 2022

Smith Anderson, the largest law firm headquartered in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, has welcomed eight new attorneys to the firm in the fourth quarter, bringing a record total number of attorneys to have joined the firm in one single year to 20. The firm's growing and diverse group of local, national and international clients allows the firm to build on the strength of key practice areas to meet their needs, with attorneys who are among the best legal talent available.

Carina Arellano is an attorney with Smith Anderson's Intellectual Property, Technology Transactions and Mergers and Acquisitions practice groups. Prior to obtaining her J.D. from Arizona State University School of Law in 2022, Carina served as an admission officer specializing in Latino/x/e student recruitment at Duke University Undergraduate Admissions.

Dani Dobosz is an attorney with Smith Anderson's Litigation practice group, advising clients on a wide range of business disputes, including contract and business tort claims, employment litigation and non-compete and trade secrets. Dani obtained her J.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law in 2022, where she graduated second in her class and completed an externship for the Honorable Judge James A. Wynn of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Josiah Irvin is an attorney with Smith Anderson's Regulatory and Public Policy practice group with a focus in health care law. Josiah advises clients on health care matters, including regulatory compliance, reimbursement under federal health care programs and health care fraud and abuse laws, state practice and licensure requirements, insurer regulation and compliance program requirements. Prior to joining Smith Anderson, Josiah was an associate with an international law firm in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Dave Johnson is an attorney with Smith Anderson's Corporate and Transactional and Banking and Finance practice groups. Dave received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2022, where he was membership and inclusion editor for Virginia Law Review.

Justin Lockett is an attorney with Smith Anderson's Litigation practice group and assists clients with employment and general business litigation matters. Justin obtained his J.D. from Campbell Law School in 2022, where he was chief comments editor for Campbell Law Review.

Elizabeth Nye is an attorney in Smith Anderson's Banking and Finance group and focuses her practice on commercial lending, corporate finance, venture debt and other finance transactions. Prior to joining Smith Anderson, Liza worked as an attorney in the Raleigh office of an international law firm, as well as for a regional North Carolina law firm, where she represented various lending institutions on real estate and other asset-based transactions.

Sarah Page is an attorney with the firm's Real Estate Development practice group. Sarah obtained her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2022, where she received the Suzanne Reynolds Awards for the highest grade in many areas, including Contracts, Legal Analysis, IP Innovation and Commercialization, Complex Litigation, Evidence and Real Estate Finance.

Nicholas Santos is an attorney with Smith Anderson's Corporate and Transactional practice group. Prior to joining Smith Anderson, Nick was an associate at an international law firm, where he focused on a variety of deals including new platforms, add-ons, and domestic and international carve-outs.

About Smith Anderson

Smith Anderson is a full-service business and litigation law firm serving regional, national and global companies. More than one-third of our attorneys have joined us from national and international firms, providing our clients with a highly experienced and deep bench of support at favorable local market rates. It's our client-focused culture and forward-thinking insights that have shaped Smith Anderson for more than a century as we help guide our clients toward success.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/12/prweb19083034.htm