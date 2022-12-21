Trent-Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites Management Plan Tabled in Parliament

Plan contributes to preserving our nation's heritage and connecting Canadians to history in Ontario

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and tells stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The management plan for Trent–Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites was tabled in Parliament on December 14. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The new plan for Trent–Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites outlines the following key strategies:

Establish the Trent–Severn Waterway as a premier Canadian recreational destination

Conserve, present and interpret the Trent–Severn Waterway's rich and evolving history, engineering technology and natural environment

Effectively administer an evolving waterway in the 21st century

The Trent–Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites Management Plan includes initiatives aimed at strengthening collaboration with local Indigenous communities and integrating their perspectives in the overall site presentation and knowledge.

The management plan for Trent–Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites includes input from Indigenous partners of the Williams Treaties First Nations, local communities, businesses, the tourism industry, special interest groups, other partners and stakeholders, local residents as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The Trent–Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites Management Plan is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/on/trentsevern/info/plan/plan-2022. To learn more about Trent–Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/on/trentsevern.

Quote

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for the Trent–Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites that will help shape the future of these treasured places. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure that the Trent–Severn Waterway and Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Sites continue to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

The Trent–Severn Waterway showcases the story of innovative technological achievements in the 19th and early 20th century, illustrating how Canadians have been at the forefront of engineering developments in hydrology and civil engineering.

The Peterborough Lift Lock, constructed in 1904, was designated a national historic site in 1979 for its national architectural significance as the highest hydraulic lift lock in the world.

Each year, more than one million land-based visitors and over 100,000 boats visit the lockstations along the Trent-Severn Waterway.

The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth 17 and under. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

Associated Links

