LOCAL ANCHOR AND MOMENTUM LAUNCH “HOLIDAY HELPERS” PROGRAM FOR LA AREA RESIDENTS TO SUPPORT FAMILIES IN NEED THIS SEASON

South Bay parent website adopts nearly 60 families with over 1,000 gifts & over $5,000 in Gift Cards for local low income families with disabilities.REDONDO BEACH, CA, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOCAL ANCHOR AND MOMENTUM LAUNCH “HOLIDAY HELPERS” PROGRAM FOR SOUTH BAY LA AREA RESIDENTS TO SUPPORT FAMILIES IN NEED THIS SEASON
This holiday season, Local Anchor is working to adopt local families in partnership with Momentum, a Los Angeles area non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of children and adults with disabilities and medical conditions.
Volunteers of all ages gathered to wrap presents at Momentum in Torrance and Keller Williams - Beach Cities Office in El Segundo on Monday, December 19th.
As families came to Momentum to pick up their gifts, they were able to spend some time with Santa Claus on their playground and take a photo.
PHOTOS OF GIFT WRAPPING GATHERING / GIFT DELIVERY TO FAMILIES - AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
“Holiday Helpers” provided opportunities for community members to adopt families, give to wish lists, and volunteer to wrap and distribute gifts to the families yesterday.
“The holiday season is a difficult time for so many. We are lucky to be in a community that cares so much to help spread kindness and help the families in our community at a time when many need it most,” said Laura Stotland, Local Anchor founder.
“We are grateful for the overflowing generosity we’ve seen from the Local Anchor community to rally around low income families and those who have family members with a disability, to help create wonderful memories this holiday season,” said Katie Kang, Director of Early Head Start, Momentum.
ABOUT LOCAL ANCHOR
Local Anchor is a media company offering masterfully curated content, focused on supporting families navigate their busy lives by serving parents, and caregivers with hyperlocal resources to cultivate kindness; encourage empathy, and empower its users to build supportive communities rooted in shared interests. Our vision is to foster a national culture of kindness, one community at a time; by empowering families to develop and invest in giving back, volunteering, and building supportive communities.
ABOUT MOMENTUM
Momentum is the largest nonprofit provider of direct-care services for adults in Southern California, with over 30 program and services sites providing an array of individualized resources so individuals can choose how they want to live their day-to-day lives.
