The Global Touch Controller IC Market is expected to grow by $9,961.68 million during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Touch Controller IC Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the touch controller IC market and it is poised to grow by $9,961.68 million during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period. Our report on the touch controller IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing sales of electronic devices, consumer inclination toward new technologies and devices, and the increase in the adoption of touch screens in retail and healthcare sectors.

The touch controller IC market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Automotive

â€¢ Smartphones

â€¢ ATMs

â€¢ Others

By Technology

â€¢ Resistive touchscreen

â€¢ Capacitive touchscreen

By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America

This study identifies the emerging flexible displays as one of the prime reasons driving the touch controller IC market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of motion controllers and the introduction of AR and VR devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the touch controller IC market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Touch controller IC market sizing

â€¢ Touch controller IC market forecast

â€¢ Touch controller IC market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading touch controller IC market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Apex Material Technology Corp., Cirque Corp., eGalax eMPIA Technology Inc., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., Hycon Technology Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MELFAS Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Sitronix Technology Corp., Solomon Systech Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the touch controller IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

