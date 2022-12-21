Ensuring housing market remains available to Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, today announced new regulations that will be used to implement the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act, ensuring housing is owned by Canadians.

The Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act will ban foreign investors from buying non-recreational residential property in Canada. The Act was passed by Parliament on June 23, 2022 and will come into effect on January 1, 2023, for a period of two years. As part of its strategy to tackle the housing affordability struggles of Canadians, the Government of Canada announced these measures in Budget 2022, to ensure that housing is owned by Canadians, and not by foreign investors.

The Act prohibits foreign commercial enterprises and people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents from acquiring non-recreational, residential property in Canada. It establishes a $10,000 fine for non-Canadians who buy residential property in contravention of the prohibition. Exceptions are set out for some circumstances. Individuals with temporary work permits, refugee claimants, and international students may be exempt if they meet certain criteria.

The Government of Canada consulted with government partners, stakeholders, and Canadians to develop accompanying regulations to set out specific exceptions, definitions, and clarifications necessary to implement the prohibition. The regulations, published in the Canada Gazette today, will come into effect January 1, 2023. The regulations will be automatically repealed after two years.

The prohibition is just one way that the government is working to make housing more accessible to Canadians. Through our National Housing Strategy, we're investing in initiatives to increase the supply of rental housing, build more homes, and bring down the barriers that keep them from being built.

"Homes should not be commodities. Homes are meant to be lived in, a place where families can lay down roots, create memories and build a life together. Through this legislation, we're taking action to ensure that housing is owned by Canadians, for the benefit of everyone who lives in this country. We will continue to do whatever we can to ensure that all residents of this country have a home that is affordable and that meets their needs."

— The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

View a copy of the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Regulations.

