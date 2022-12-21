Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Seat Cushion for Sports Fans (OCC-1639)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved seat cushion for use on a hard bench or bleacher-style seat within a sports arena or stadium," said an inventor, from Lake Forest, Calif., "so I invented the SPORTS SEAT. My design would prevent the cushion from sliding or falling and it enables you to store various personal belongings."

The invention provides an inventive new seat cushion for sports fans. In doing so, it ensures that the cushion and small personal items remain securely in place. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it prevents pain, numbness, and tingling in the legs and buttocks. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1639, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

