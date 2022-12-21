Exhale Well Launches Best Christmas Deals – Get 25% Off Sitewide This New Years

/EIN News/ -- GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness, the widely celebrated hemp brand, has finally launched its exciting Christmas discount offers.



Admired all around the globe for its premium quality products and customer-centric approach, Exhale Wellness leaves no stone unturned when it comes to gratifying its users with fantastic saving opportunities.

This Christmas, the brand has announced an exclusive 25% sitewide discount on their entire product line. This includes CBD, delta 8 , 9 & 10, THCV , and HHC consumables like pre-rolls, relief salves, vape cartridges, etc.

Exhale Wellness is seemingly optimistic about this high-volume selling season. Besides, the brand is confident that this exciting discount offer will enhance the customer experience.

Exhale Wellness: 12 Days Of Christmas Offers

On December 24 and 25, buyers can get their hands on the brand’s top-notch products at discount prices with these lucrative Christmas deals.

Users can check Exhale Wellness’ official website to collect the promo code and learn more about the deal.

About Exhale Wellness: Best CBDs This New Year

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Exhale Wellness is a well-regarded name in the industry. The brand identifies itself as a tribe of hemp pioneers with extensive experience in the organic food market. It houses a team of avid researchers, cultivators, and enthusiasts, who enthusiastically seek ways to unleash the potential of hemp.

Exhale Wellness aims to educate people about the potential of natural alternatives, and the brand has chosen a unique way to fulfill this mission. They spread the idea by creating natural products that effectively support the body’s well-being.

Why Exhale Wellness?

From maintaining affordability to disclosing transparent product information, Exhale Wellness crosses the extra mile to help its users to get memorable purchase experiences. The brand is always on a quest to deliver the goodness of nature to common people and help them achieve holistic wellness. Exhale Wellness markets locally produced, lab-tested, and all-natural hemp products. Besides, their products are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and Non-GMO.

The brand uses its website to share tips and guidelines regarding hemp and hemp-derived products. Users can browse the brand’s expansive knowledge base to learn more about delta 8, THCV, CBD, delta 9 , HHC, and delta 10. Therefore, if someone is using the brand’s products for the first time, they can leverage the resources to figure out which products they should try out while the discounts are live.

Exhale Wellness is a relatively new brand, but its infancy couldn’t obstruct its exponential growth. The brand has built up an extensive customer base. Besides, it has gained many positive reviews from users. Several top-rated publications like the Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, Ministry of Hemp, Observer, etc., have featured the brand.

Besides offering premium quality hemp products, Exhale Wellness strives to render an avant-garde customer experience. Through its enchanting Christmas offers, Exhale Wellness is providing its users with the biggest deals, helping them to stock up on their greens at the best possible prices. First-time users can also enjoy fantastic welcome offers, ensuring additional savings.

Contact Details

Exhale PR

info@exhalewell.com