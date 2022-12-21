EarlyBirds Brings Innovation for Supply Chain Integration, Resilience and Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- Forde, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, has developed an open innovation ecosystem platform with services that brings together innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to come up with ways to hasten technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to help businesses bring the latest innovations for supply chain networks. This is vital because Gartner has recently pointed out the growing need for more resilient, integrated, and sustainable supply chain networks. All Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) have to contend with one major issue in the upcoming years. This is overcoming and managing macro changes in the supply chain networks, whether it is geopolitical instability, increased e-commerce, or increased digitalization and automation needs. Technological innovations are therefore essential for supply chains to navigate those changes while keeping their economic viability and meeting purpose-driven goals. Organisations need to become early adopters of the appropriate technologies and EarlyBirds can help.

Many industries are besieged by supply chain challenges that surfaced during the lock downs throughout the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation has deteriorated due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. To overcome these problems and remain viable, organisations need to boost their resilience in any way possible. This means finding ways to minimise the impact of the volatile market pricing of commodities, including developing protective measures for their supply chains to deal with increasing logistical costs and shortages.

It is vital for companies to map out the entire supply chains and examine their exposure to supply and inflation risks. In this manner, they would be able to find ways to alleviate the risks, such as becoming more self-reliant and looking for alternative suppliers. As a result, supply chains are expected to become more complex and more dispersed in various parts of the world. With this trend, in the near future, it is expected that supply chains will rely on various technological innovations, such as cloud computing, big data, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to comply with future demand.

Big data in logistics is still quite new but it serves as the foundation for AI, RPA, and cloud computing in becoming more effective and accurate by simplifying tasks and then relegating them to automated systems. Currently, most organisations do not have the knowledge and tools to explore and apply big data to their supply chains but with technological developments, these are expected to become more accessible in the future. That is why innovators play an important role in the EarlyBirds platform and services, by providing innovations that companies need for improving their supply chains.

EarlyBirds can serve as the ideal partner for all kinds of organisations with their supply chain networks ranging from their strategic innovation programs and the development of solutions for immediate technical and business challenges. EarlyBirds offers unique and proven abilities to determine the innovation needs for businesses and offer options across all kinds of industries. They can help in the establishment of innovation maps based on a technical or business theme linking the desired strategic innovation results to the organisation’s response to the continuously changing industry.

The EarlyBirds platform provides the most efficient way for early adopters and innovators to get together and achieve a win-win situation. Businesses needing solutions to their problems may find suitable innovative products or services for their challenges and problems. The early adopters are businesses or organisations who are keen on adopting or embracing disruptive new technologies to solve various problems and challenges. Innovators are typically startups, scaleups, and mature businesses seeking growth by offering new technologies and innovation. SMEs can offer their services as consultants on how to use a particular new technology for a certain business challenge.

