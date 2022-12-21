TOFIA SU’A I LE TOFIGA LOIA SILI A LE MĀLŌ

(SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ): Ua fa’amaonia e le Kapeneta i lana Fonotaga i le asō, le tofia ai o le afioga iā Su’a Hellene Wallwork na te tau’aveina le tofiga o le Loia Sili a le Mālō mo le isi 3 tausaga.

O le afioga iā Su’a ua 48 tausaga o le soifua, ua fa’amauina e 24 tausaga o lana tautua i le galuega fa’aloia e le gata o Samoa nei a’o atunu’u i fafo ma ua loa fo’i lana tautua i totonu o le Ofisa o le Loia Sili.

O lo’o ia umia fa’ailoga tauāloa o le Bachelor of Laws (LLB) ma le Bachelor of Arts mai le 1988 i le Iunivesite a Aukilani i Niu Sila.

SU’A WALLWORK APPOINTED AS THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

(GOVERNMENT PRESS SECRETARIAT) – Cabinet today confirmed the appointment of Su’a Hellene Wallwork as the Attorney General (AG) to lead the Office of the Attorney General.

Su’a is 48 years old now, and for 24 years, she served as a qualified solicitor in Samoa and internationally. She has also served in the Office of the Attorney General for 2 years as an interim AG.

Su’a Hellene Wallwork holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Bachelor of Arts from 1988 at Auckland University, New Zealand.

The appointment is for three years.