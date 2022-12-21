OFISA SILI FOU O LE MATĀGALUEGA O FA’AMASINOGA (M.J.C.A.)

(SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ): Ua fa’amaonia e le Kapeneta le tofia ai o le afioga iā Papāli’i John Taimalelagi Afele e avea ma Ofisa Sili Fou o Pulega mo le Matāgaluega o Fa’amasinoga ma le Fa’afoeina o Tulaga Tau Fa’amasinoga.

O lea tamāli’i o le atunu’u, ua lava lona silafia i le fa’atinoga o galuega ma auaunaga a le Matāgaluega, ua silia ma le 10 tausaga o tautua ai o se Ofisa Sili Lagolago a’o le’i tofia e avea ma Ofisa Sili o Pulega mai le 2016 i le 2019. Sa galue fo’i i le Matāgaluega o Fa’amasinoga a Niu Sila.

O Papāli’i o lo’o ia umia fa’ailoga tauāloa o le Bachelor of Art Degree mai le Iunivesite a le Pasefika i Saute i le 2003. Sa fa’au’u mai fo’i i le tusi pasi tauāloa o le Certificate of Samoan Customary Mediation mai le Iunivesite a Otago, ma o le taimi nei o lona tausaga fa lea i le fa’ailoga o lo’o ia su’esu’eina o le Bachelor of Law (LLB) mai le Iunivesite a Aukilani.

______________________________________________________________________________

NEW APPOINTED CEO FOR M.J.C.A

(GOVERNMENT PRESS SECRETARIAT) – Papāli’i John Taimalelagi Afele is the new Chief Executive Officer to lead the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration (M.J.C.A.).

Papāli’i has extensive experience and knowledge of the work of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration, having worked there for over 10 years, starting at the ACEO level and then being appointed CEO from 2016 to 2019. He also worked in the court system in the New Zealand Ministry of Justice.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the South Pacific in 2003. He also passed a Certificate of Samoan Customary Mediation from Otago University and is now a 4th year law student pursuing a Bachelor of Law (LLB) at Auckland University of Technology.

His appointment is for three years.